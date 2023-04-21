CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Matt Neblock

This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week is proof that “Old Habits” are hard to break.

Matt Neblock’s 1985 Peterbilt 362 originally came with a Double Eagle Sleeper and was a Double Eagle show truck.

When he bought the cabover, named Old Habits, in 2017, he rebuilt it from top to bottom. He stretched out the wheelbase to 186 inches to pull long loads. The Pet has a Caterpillar E9 engine with a 15-speed Eaton transmission. It makes 425 horsepower and can go over 100 miles per hour.

Matt’s favorite part of the truck is the interior, which was installed by Chris Gebhardt out of Neoga, Illinois. He also likes the colors, which he thought would go well together on a truck.

The rig is mostly used to haul long steel. When he isn’t driving, Matt enjoys trying different foods and riding motorcycles with his sons.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].