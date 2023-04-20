Big rigs collide in fiery Clinton County, Indiana, killing 1 driver

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A truck driver is dead after their rig collided into another tractor-trailer on Wednesday, April 19, along Interstate 65 northwest of Indianapolis.

According to an Indiana State Police report, the accident also involved a four-door passenger vehicle.

The ISP said that just before 2 p.m., a 2016 Freightliner was traveling southbound on I-65 near mile marker 152 when the driver veered off the east side of the road and drove through the median into the northbound lanes.

The 2016 Freightliner then struck a 2022 Freightliner head-on, causing both rigs to burst into flames.

The first trooper who arrived on the scene found the driver of the 2016 truck and rendered medical aid. That driver was transported to an Indianapolis hospital. Their condition was not reported.

The driver of the 2022 truck was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clinton County coroner. The driver’s name is being withheld pending identification and next of kin notification.

Further investigation revealed that when the 2016 Freightliner traveled through the interstate’s cable barrier, it broke, striking a 2016 Mazda 6. The Mazda was being driven by Sean Samuels, 50, from Indianapolis, ,who was not injured, according to the ISP.