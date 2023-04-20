Blazing big rig closes Irving, Texas, highway

IRVING, Texas — A truck driver escaped injury on Wednesday, April 19, after their tractor-trailer caught fire on a busy Texas highway.
According to the Irving Fire Department (IFD), the big rig was located at Highway 114 underneath the Highway 161 overpass.
Fire crews arrived on scene at 1:48 p.m. to fight the blaze, which caused multiple traffic lanes to close.
The IFD said that the bridge columns did not sustain structural damage. Officials didn’t say how the fire, which completely engulfed and destroyed the vehicle and its trailer, started.
