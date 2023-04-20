Norfolk Southern train slams into tractor-trailer in Warsaw, New York

WARSAW, N.Y. — Police in New York are investigating after a Norfolk Southern train slammed into a big rig on Thursday, April 20.
The crash happened in Wyoming County and led to the closure of Treusell and Wilder roads, according to the New York State Police.
There were no injuries reported.
The train remained on the tracks, police said.
A Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern derailment outside East Palestine, Ohio, released hazardous chemicals that burned. Roughly half the town of about 5,000 people had to evacuate.
And on March 30, a BNSF derailment in southwestern Minnesota forced about 800 people from their homes. Ten cars hauling ethanol were among 23 that came off the tracks.
