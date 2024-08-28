CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Barry Kasdorf — Jade Transport

This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week has every other driver on the road seeing green.

Barry Kasdorf of Jade Transport — and his rig — are impossible to miss.

For the last 22 years, Barry has driven for Jade Transport out of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Today he’s behind the wheel of something extraordinary: a 1979 Peterbilt 352 cabover.

But this is no ordinary cabover. Barry and his team built this truck from the ground up, blending the best of vintage and modern trucking.

The truck sits on a 2005 frame that was salvaged after a fire damaged another rig. The frame, powertrain and its Caterpillar C13 engine were repurposed and fitted with the vintage cabover, resulting in a unique build that turns heads at truck shows and on the highway.

Barry jokes that they “tweaked the engine a bit,” but with 500 horsepower under the hood, this rig is anything but average.

What really sets Barry’s truck apart is the look. Jade Transport is known for its striking green and white color schemes. Barry’s rig takes it up a notch. He opted for a cream-colored contrast to the deep greens, giving it a distinctive vintage vibe that pays homage to the truck’ 1979 roots.

Barry didn’t start his career behind the wheel. He spent 22 years in construction before deciding, at the age of 40, that trucking was the way to go.

Today, Barry’s rig is more than just a truck. It’s a symbol of craftsmanship, a marriage of old and new, and a testament to quality.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].