3 easy tips to stay fit on the road

One of the challenges of driving a truck is that there is rarely time to focus on fitness.

A recent blog from Truckstop.com‘s Dr. Justin Coleman, DPT, who has more than 20 years as a physical therapist, offers some pointers on how to keep fit regardless of a heavy driving schedule.

For the upper body, Coleman suggests a variety of push-up combinations.

“Everyone is familiar with push-ups, and this simple exercise has tremendous benefits. You can also target different muscle groups by slightly adjusting your position,” he said. “If you can’t perform a push-up, start with a wall push-up or on the ground with your knees bent.”

Coleman cited a recent Harvard study found that doing 40 push-ups in a row can significantly lower the risk of heart problems over the next 10 years.

“Start by doing three sets of 10 push-ups and gradually increase the number as you get stronger,” Coleman said. “Remember, progress takes time.”

Diamond push-ups target triceps and inner chest.

“Start in a standard push-up position,” Coleman said. “Move your hands under your chest so your thumbs and index fingers form a diamond shape. To perform a rep, lower yourself to the ground, hold it for one count, and push yourself back to the starting position.”

Wide arm push-ups target chest and core.

“Start in a plank with hands wider than shoulders, fingers forward or slightly outward,” Coleman said. “Engage your core and glutes to maintain stability. Slowly lower your body by bending your elbows out, keeping your elbows pointing back to protect your shoulders. Pause when your chest is just below your elbows. Push your body back up to the starting position by straightening your arms and pressing into your hands.”

Spider-Man push-ups target chest, triceps, shoulders, and core.

“Start in a standard push-up position,” Coleman said. “Bring one knee towards the elbow on the same side as you lower your body towards the ground. Pause, then push back up to the starting position, switching legs.”

Coleman said core strength is extremely important for drivers. It helps improve posture, decrease back pain on long hauls, and helps with overall well-being by improving breathing and oxygenation, increasing energy levels, and reducing headaches.

“Building core strength is more than just completing a few crunches,” Coleman said. “It’s tied to the technique used to complete those crunches or sit-ups. When lying on your back, imagine a string pulling your belly button towards your spine. Exhale as you tighten your stomach muscles, and inhale as you relax back down. Start with 3 sets of 10 reps and increase slowly as you build strength.”

Supermans are an excellent exercise for back musculature and glutes, both of which play an important role in overall posture and back health.

“To get started, lie on your stomach with your hands above your head and lift your legs and arms toward the sky or roof of your cab if you are doing this inside,” Coleman said who advises starting with three sets of five. “Hold each repetition for a three-second count.”

For the lower body, Coleman recommends squats.

“Squats are an amazing exercise that you can do almost anywhere, any time. They burn the most calories in the least amount of time by utilizing the hamstrings, quads, and gluteal muscles,” he said. “This simple exercise increases cardiovascular health and overall strength and flexibility.”

Coleman recommended start by doing 3 sets of 10 squats.

“Go down as low as you can, trying to get your thighs parallel to the ground. If regular squats are too hard, try sitting down and standing up from a chair instead,” he said.

Another exercise is wall sits, with or without toe raises.

“This simple exercise is a great way to strengthen your quads and a little-discussed muscle grouping called the anterior compartment, located along the outside of the shin or Tibia. Strengthening this muscle has been shown to help reduce knee pain,” Coleman recommended. “Complete the wall sits by doing what the name implies. Stand with your back against a flat wall and squat down until your knees are bent and your thighs are parallel to the ground. Hold this position. As you get stronger, try going lower. Once you’re holding the squat, lift your toes up and down to work your shin muscles.”

Hold for 30 seconds for five reps.

“While in the wall sit position, lift your toes up and down every 3 seconds,” he said. “Gradually increase the total wall sit time until you can hold the position for 2 minutes or more without stopping.