New Wisconsin CDL testing guidelines begin November 4

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced this week that it will transition to the American Association of Motor Vehicles Administrators (AAMVA) Modernized Testing System beginning November 4, 2024. Wisconsin’s CDL examiners will follow the new guidelines for testing Vehicle Inspections (VI) and Basic Control Skills (BCS) which was authorized by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), according to a release issued this week.

This updated testing model incorporates small changes to the VI portion of the test by eliminating redundancy of questions about vehicle components. VI changes also focus on safety critical items while describing how to inspect them and why they are important. There are also changes to the BCS portion of the test to allow the exam to be completed on a smaller course with a focus on real world driving maneuvers. The new model does not make any changes to the road test portion of the exam.

Wisconsin DMV uses third-party examiners across the state to conduct CDL instruction and perform testing for CDL licensure. Examiner training began in June on the new Vehicle Inspections and Basic Control Skills that meet the Modernized Testing System requirements. However, examiners will not begin to use the updated testing model until November 4, 2024.

CDL students are being offered training information that meets both standards. If a student passes only a portion (but not all) of the skills test before November 4, all prior tests will need to be retaken using the Modernized Testing System.

Wisconsin DMV encourages CDL student to contact their CDL testing agency before scheduling their test to know which test model to prepare for. A current list of examiners can be found at Commercial Driver License (CDL) examiners by county​.

Wisconsin DMV’s soon-to-be-released version of the Wisconsin CDL Manual includes information for both testing models. Vehicle Inspection Checklists and the course specifications will be included in the Modernized Supplements.