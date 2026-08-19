Fleet Advantage’s Kids Around The Corner Foundation donates record number of backpacks and shoes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — More than 1,200 children across South Florida are heading into this new school year with essential back-to-school resources, thanks to Fleet Advantage (FA) and its charitable division, the Kids Around the Corner (KATC) Foundation.

Through partnerships with the Broward Education Foundation (BEF) and the Foot Forward Foundation, FA distributed a record 1,155 backpacks filled with school supplies to Broward County students and provided 100 pairs of brand-new sneakers to children in Miami, marking one of KATC’s largest back-to-school efforts to date.

“By providing students with the tools they need, we’re helping build their confidence and setting them up for success in the classroom while giving teachers the resources they need to create engaging learning environments,” said James A. Knapp, president & CEO, BEF. “We are thankful to partners like Fleet Advantage for their commitment to supporting Broward County students and helping make a meaningful difference in the lives of local families.”

Back to School Supply Drive

As part of the Broward Education Foundation’s annual Back to School Supply Drive, Fleet Advantage distributed backpacks to students at Coral Springs Elementary School, Sunland Park Academy and Larkdale Elementary School on Aug. 7. Company employees personally participated in the distribution events, handing backpacks directly to students and spending time with children and families as they prepared for the school year.

Record Setting Year

The 1,155 backpacks represent the largest backpack distribution in Kids Around the Corner Foundation history, surpassing the organization’s 2025 record of 1,068 backpacks. Each backpack was filled with essential school supplies to help students begin the school year prepared with the tools they need for success.

BEF also confirmed Fleet Advantage was its largest donor to the Adopt A School Program this year, further demonstrating the company’s growing commitment to supporting Broward County students and teachers. BEF’s broader Back to School Supply Drive helps equip students with essential supplies while addressing the financial burden placed on teachers, with more than 90% of teachers spending an average of $800 of their own money each year on classroom supplies, according to the National Education Association.

Kicks for Kids

In addition to the Broward County backpack distribution, Fleet Advantage and the Foot Forward Foundation hosted a “Kicks for Kids” event on Aug. 11 at Hope for Miami, providing 100 children participating in the organization’s programs with brand-new sneakers for the new school year. Fleet Advantage representatives and community partners were on hand to distribute the shoes and engage directly with the children.

Kids Around the Corner Foundation

“Every child deserves the resources and support they need to start the school year with confidence,” said Elizabeth Gomez, director of marketing and community outreach, FA. “Our Kids Around the Corner Foundation was created to give back to the communities where our employees and clients live and work, and we’re proud to partner with organizations like the Broward Education Foundation and the Foot Forward Foundation to make a tangible difference for more than 1,200 children this year.”

Together, the two initiatives provided children with resources designed to help them enter the new school year feeling prepared and confident while easing some of the financial pressures associated with back-to-school expenses for local families.

The 2026 effort builds on the continued growth of Fleet Advantage’s community outreach through Kids Around the Corner. BEF’s annual supply drive has become a significant countywide initiative; last year, the program benefited more than 130,000 students across 195 schools and provided essential supplies to more than 12,000 teachers throughout Broward County.

For more information on Fleet Advantage’s Kids Around the Corner Foundation and to view the charities the foundation has contributed to since its inception in 2014, click here.