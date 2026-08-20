NMFTA’s Marli Hall honored as recipient of 2026 Women in Supply Chain Forum Award

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Marli Hall, who serves as director of communications and marketing for the National Motor Freight Traffic Association Inc. (NMFTA) has been named a recipient of this year’s Women in Supply Chain Forum Award, in the Trailblazer Category.

The award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network. The Trailblazer Category specifically recognizes female leaders with at least 10 years of experience in supply chain and logistics who continue to pave the way for future women in the industry.

“I’ve had the privilege of knowing and working with Marli for more than 15 years, and she brings energy, strategic thinking and genuine care for people to everything she does,” said Debbie Sparks, executive director for NMFTA. “She builds meaningful relationships, brings people together, and makes the organizations and communities she serves stronger.”

Hall plays a key role in building awareness, engagement, and collaboration around NMFTA’s work. She leads communications and marketing efforts for the organization’s initiatives, including the Freight Fraud Prevention Hub, NMFTA Cybersecurity Conference, SCAC Verified, ClassIT+, National Motor Freight Classification (NMFC) and the Digital Standards Development Council (DSDC). Her work helps connect NMFTA’s technical expertise and industry initiatives with the stakeholders they are designed to serve.

Additionally, Hall leads and mentors an all-female marketing team at NMFTA and is committed to creating opportunities for women to grow, lead, and build lasting careers in the traditionally male-dominated trucking industry.

“Marli has made a significant impact across NMFTA, including helping grow the Freight Fraud Prevention Hub by securing dozens of industry partners,” said Joe Ohr, chief operations and technical officer for NMFTA. “Her leadership and commitment have helped move important work forward, and this recognition is well deserved.”