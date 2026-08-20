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ACT: July Class 8 orders signal strong demand amid tight backlogs

By Dana Guthrie -
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ACT: July Class 8 orders signal strong demand amid tight backlogs
July Class 8 orders indicate robust demand amid constrained backlog levels, according to ACT Research,.

COLUMBUS, Ind. —Final North American Class 8 net orders totaled 22,562 units in July, up 71% year-over-year but down 29% month-over-month on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to ACT Research’s latest State of the Industry: NA Classes 5-8 report.

“Robust demand for new equipment continues, supported by improved spot and contract rates, as evidenced by the recent earnings strength among publicly traded truckload carriers,” said Carter Vieth, research analyst, ACT. “While ongoing EPA uncertainty could influence the coming order ramp, carrier profitability is rising quickly, and freight conditions are improving across the board.”

ACT
(Graph courtesy ACT Research)

The sequential decline reflects not a drop in demand, but the impact of full 2026 build slots, with remaining production capacity for the year oversubscribed by 35,000 units.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
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