LaFleur named COO at Montgomery Transportation Group

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Montgomery Transportation Group (MTG) is announcing the appointment of Todd LaFleur as its new COO.

“We are very glad to have someone of Todd LaFleur’s caliber to join the team at Montgomery,” said Joe Jaska, CEO. “His 30-plus years of experience and leadership in the trucking space will be invaluable as we develop our team and position ourselves for the growth that is on the horizon.”

Experienced Leader

With more than 30 years of experience in logistics, operations, and leadership LaFleur brings a wealth of expertise to the position, according to a company press release.

LaFleur’s most recent position was serving as director of operations, Land Product-USA at DB Schenker, leading operational initiatives for nearly five years. His extensive background also includes impactful leadership roles such as vice president of LTL at Emerge, where he advanced less-than-truckload operations, and vice president of operations at Roadrunner Freight Systems for five years.

MTG has established a mission to deliver exceptional service and foster a people-first culture, which the company says aligns perfectly with LaFleur’s commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth.