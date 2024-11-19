Landstar expands footprint with state-of-the-art facility in Crawfordsville

Jacksonville, Fla. — Landstar celebrated the grand opening of its new 8,000 square foot field operations center in Crawfordsville, Ind. on Nov. 15.

“We’re excited to open this new field operations center in Crawfordsville,” said Rocco Davanzo, Landstar Transportation Logistics executive vice president of capacity development. “This new facility reinforces Landstar’s commitment to maintaining a network of regional facilities across the United States and in Canada for our leased owner-operators. These locations are designed and staffed so that Landstar’s independent owner-operators can easily connect with advisors, network with peers, and participate in continuous professional education to keep their businesses running smoothly.”

Crawfordsville’s mayor and Montgomery County officials were among the dignitaries who attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a tour of the facility and lunch hosted by Landstar leadership and employees.

According to the press release, newly built on 14 acres of property at Exit 39 off Interstate 74, this new company location is designed with Landstar’s thousands of independent truck owner-operators in mind. The facility includes classrooms, a conference room and several convenient amenities for owner-operators leased to Landstar, such as a business center with free Wi-Fi, laundry and shower facilities and a breakroom.

“We continue to make investments that best serve our network of entrepreneurs, whether it’s a new field operations center like Crawfordsville or technology and mobility enhancements, so they can operate their businesses productively,” said Landstar president and CEO Frank Lonegro.

Conveniently located for Landstar owner-operators headed to or from Indianapolis, visitors to the new center in Crawfordsville have access to secured parking for more than 100 tractor-trailer combinations, 15 drop-trailer spots and more than 50 additional passenger vehicle spaces.