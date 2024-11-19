TheTrucker.com
Business Truck Driving Job News

Landstar expands footprint with state-of-the-art facility in Crawfordsville

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessTruck Driving Job News   >   Landstar expands footprint with state-of-the-art facility in Crawfordsville
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Landstar expands footprint with state-of-the-art facility in Crawfordsville
Landstar holds a ribbon cutting ceremony at the grand opening of the new facility in Crawfordsville, Ind. (Photo courtesy Landstar)

Jacksonville, Fla.   Landstar celebrated the grand opening of its new 8,000 square foot field operations center in Crawfordsville, Ind. on Nov. 15.

“We’re excited to open this new field operations center in Crawfordsville,” said Rocco Davanzo, Landstar Transportation Logistics executive vice president of capacity development. “This new facility reinforces Landstar’s commitment to maintaining a network of regional facilities across the United States and in Canada for our leased owner-operators. These locations are designed and staffed so that Landstar’s independent owner-operators can easily connect with advisors, network with peers, and participate in continuous professional education to keep their businesses running smoothly.”

Crawfordsville’s mayor and Montgomery County officials were among the dignitaries who attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a tour of the facility and lunch hosted by Landstar leadership and employees.

According to the press release, newly built on 14 acres of property at Exit 39 off Interstate 74, this new company location is designed with Landstar’s thousands of independent truck owner-operators in mind. The facility includes classrooms, a conference room and several convenient amenities for owner-operators leased to Landstar, such as a business center with free Wi-Fi, laundry and shower facilities and a breakroom.

“We continue to make investments that best serve our network of entrepreneurs, whether it’s a new field operations center like Crawfordsville or technology and mobility enhancements, so they can operate their businesses productively,” said Landstar president and CEO Frank Lonegro. 

Conveniently located for Landstar owner-operators headed to or from Indianapolis, visitors to the new center in Crawfordsville have access to secured parking for more than 100 tractor-trailer combinations, 15 drop-trailer spots and more than 50 additional passenger vehicle spaces. 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE