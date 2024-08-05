Landstar System reports strong balance sheet; number of loads hauled, revenue per load both decline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Landstar System, Inc. is looking to build on momentum after Q2 growth following seven quarters of revenue declines despite seeing decline in number of loads hauled via truck and truck revenue per load.

“The Landstar network of independent business owners performed admirably in a challenging freight transportation environment,” said Frank Lonegro, Landstar president and Chief Executive Officer. “During the second quarter, we were encouraged to see our first sequential quarter-to-quarter revenue increase since the 2022 second quarter. Revenue in the 2024 second quarter grew 5% sequentially following seven quarters of sequential revenue declines. As we look to build on that momentum, we continue to invest in leading-edge technology and new trailing equipment. We are particularly proud of the efforts of the thousands of BCOs, agents and employees in our network, who work each day to improve our safety performance and deliver great service to our customers.”

According to a media release, Landstar continues to return meaningful amounts of capital to stockholders through the company’s stock purchase program and dividends.

“During the 2024 second quarter, Landstar purchased approximately 316,000 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $57.0 million,” the release said. “The company is currently authorized to purchase up to an additional 2,684,000 shares of the company’s common stock under its longstanding share purchase program.”

Landstar also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, payable on September 10, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 20, 2024. This quarterly dividend includes a $0.03 per share increase, or 9%, over the amount of the Company’s regular quarterly dividend declared following each of the prior four quarters.

Total revenue was $1,225 million in the 2024 second quarter, compared to $1,374 million in the 2023 second quarter. Truck transportation revenue hauled by independent business capacity owners and truck brokerage carriers in the 2024 second quarter was $1,106 million, or 90% of revenue, compared to $1,247 million, or 91% of revenue, in the 2023 second quarter.

Truckload transportation revenue hauled via van equipment in the 2024 second quarter was $619 million, compared to $703 million in the 2023 second quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via unsided/platform equipment in the 2024 second quarter was $381 million, compared to $395 million in the 2023 second quarter.

The release added that revenue from other truck transportation, which is largely related to power-only services, in the 2024 second quarter was $78 million, compared to $118 million in the 2023 second quarter. Revenue hauled by rail, air and ocean cargo carriers was $94 million, or 8% of revenue, in the 2024 second quarter, compared to $101 million, or 7% of revenue, in the 2023 second quarter.

The number of loads hauled via truck declined 8.9% in the 2024 second quarter as compared to the 2023 second quarter, at the low end of the company’s guidance included in its 2024 first quarter earnings release slide presentation, dated April 25. Truck revenue per load declined 2.6% in the 2024 second quarter as compared to the 2023 second quarter, slightly below the mid-point of the company’s previously provided guidance.

Gross profit in the 2024 second quarter was $120 million and variable contribution (defined as revenue less the cost of purchased transportation and commissions to agents) in the 2024 second quarter was $175 million. Gross profit in the 2023 second quarter was $140 million and variable contribution in the 2023 second quarter was $198 million. Reconciliations of gross profit to variable contribution and gross profit margin to variable contribution margin for the 2024 and 2023 second quarters and year-to-date periods are provided in the Company’s accompanying financial disclosures.

The release said that the company’s balance sheet continues to be strong, with cash and short-term investments of approximately $504 million as of June 29. Trailing twelve-month return on average shareholders’ equity was 22%, and return on invested capital, representing net income divided by the sum of average equity plus average debt, was 20%.