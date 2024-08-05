Indiana State Police trooper injured after being struck by car on I-70 near Richmond 

Richmond, In. — An Indiana State Trooper suffered minor injuries when his vehicle was struck while assisting a disabled semi-tractor/trailer on Interstate 70 near Richmond, In.

According to a media release, at approximately 2:30 pm EST on Thursday, Master Trooper Eric Downey provided emergency lights for a disabled semi-tractor/trailer on the right shoulder of Interstate 70 at the 151-mile marker.

“Trooper Downey positioned his unmarked vehicle behind the semi in the gore point of the exit ramp with his emergency lights activated,” the release said. “A preliminary investigation by Master Trooper Paul Harrison determined that a 1998 Ford F-150 driven by Jonathon Andrew Brinkley, age 33, of Brookville, Ohio, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, approaching Trooper Downey’s location. Brinkley’s Ford F-150 collided with the rear of Trooper Downey’s vehicle.”

Trooper Downey sustained minor injuries to his head. He was transported to Reid Hospital in Richmond where he was treated and released. Brinkley was also transported to the same hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the ISP, neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected in this crash. The ISP was assisted by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Richmond Police Department, Richmond Fire/EMS, and Pardo’s Towing.