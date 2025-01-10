Meet the new vice presidents at Conversion Interactive Agency: Driving innovation and growth

BRENTWOOD, TENN. — Conversion Interactive Agency has promoted Stacia Capponi to vice president of client services and Connor Walkup to vice president of client relations; formerly the senior director of client services and agency relationship manager, respectively, Capponi and Walkup bring a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to their new roles.

“Stacia’s dedication to understanding our clients’ needs and delivering tailored solutions has been instrumental in driving their success,” said Kelley Walkup, CEO of Conversion Interactive Agency. “As vice president of client services, her vision will ensure that we continue to set the standard for innovation and excellence in service delivery.”

According to a company press release these leadership advancements underscore the agency’s steadfast commitment to addressing evolving client needs and driving their success. With their proven expertise and client-focused vision, Capponi and (Connor) Walkup are poised to elevate the agency’s performance, exceed client expectations, and deliver outstanding outcomes in an ever-changing marketplace.

Capponi has been pivotal in implementing data-driven strategies that deliver measurable results for clients, helping them achieve their goals while navigating the complexities of the transportation industry, according to the release.

“Connor’s ability to build meaningful connections with our clients has helped us create lasting partnerships,” Kelley Walkup said. “His leadership as vice president of client relations will strengthen our focus on understanding and exceeding client expectations.”

Known for his collaborative approach, Connor Walkup has played a key role in fostering long-term client relationships that have enhanced the agency’s reputation for delivering exceptional service, according to the release.

“These leadership appointments reflect Conversion Interactive Agency’s ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional value, innovation, and results for its clients,” the release said. “As the company evolves, Capponi and (Connor) Walkup’s leadership will be instrumental in driving its mission to redefine client success and innovation in the transportation industry.”