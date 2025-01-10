BlueGrace Logistics bolsters its presence with FreightCenter acquisition

TAMPA, Fla. — BlueGrace Logistics (BlueGrace) has acquired FreightCenter in a strategic move to expand BlueGrace’s customer base by integrating FreightCenter’s clients with BlueGrace’s advanced suite of logistics tools and services.

“We’ve known and respected the team at FreightCenter for over a decade, having watched them grow and succeed every year, so it’s a great addition to our family,” said Bobby Harris, CEO and founder of BlueGrace Logistics.”This acquisition is the perfect opportunity to enhance the logistics experience for thousands of customers. By integrating our advanced technology, deep industry expertise, and extensive carrier network, we are committed to delivering solutions that meet their unique shipping needs”

According to a media release, FreightCenter customers will gain access to BlueGrace’s unified transportation management system, BlueShip TMS, enabling seamless freight management across various shipping modes. They will also benefit from BlueGrace’s industry-leading truckload and less-than-truckload (LTL) services, supported by a vast carrier network and competitive pricing options. Additionally, FreightCenter’s customers will now get access to EVOS load optimization tools, stemming from another recent acquisition BlueGrace completed in 2024.

The release also noted that BlueGrace Managed Logistics offerings can provide tailored solutions to meet FreightCenter’s higher volume customers’ needs, according to the release. These customized services improve supply chain operations, enhance efficiency, data-based decision making and drive long-term growth. Together, these tools and services simplify complex supply chains and deliver exceptional results.

“We are excited to join the BlueGrace family and bring even greater value to our customers,” said Matt Brosious, CEO of FreightCenter. “BlueGrace’s advanced technology and comprehensive service offerings perfectly complement FreightCenter’s commitment to simplifying freight for our customers.”

This acquisition aligns with BlueGrace’s mission to deliver simplified logistics solutions for all size businesses. FreightCenter will continue to operate as an independent business under its current brand, ensuring continuity for its customers and partners, according to the release.