Midwest Transport abruptly ceases operations; drivers told via phone calls

ROBINSON, Ill. — Midwest Transport Inc. (MTI), an Illinois-based trucking and logistics company, which contracted with the United State Postal Service (USPS) to haul mail has reportedly notified its employees, including more than 480 drivers, that the carrier is ceasing operations, according to sources familiar with the closure.

Midwest Transport’s regional managers reportedly notified employees by phone. The company has not yet made a public statement about ceasing operations and has not filed for bankruptcy protection at last check on Sept. 6. The company website is still up and running as of Monday afternoon with no indication of changes, however phone calls by The Trucker were unanswered.

According to its website, MTI served as a contractor for the USPS. With routes on both sides of the Mississippi, the company said it had “gradually established our position as one of the larger transportation companies working with USPS, and we add new mail routes every year thanks to our strong reputation for consistency.”

According to an email reportedly sent to MTI employees and drivers about the closing late Friday the company stated that postal operations “will complete all trips through the trips that begin on Sunday, September 8. Freight operations should be following the instructions from your load planners on returning. Terminal and office personnel will receive information and updates from your managers as we progress through this transition.”

MTI, founded in 1980, operated key terminals in Greenup, Ill.; Harmony, Penn.; Memphis, Tenn. and two terminals in Tampa and Jacksonville, Fla. according to its website.

As of Friday, MTI had not filed a notice of its impending closure in Illinois, Tennessee, Pennsylvania or Florida.