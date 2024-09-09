Texas Supreme Court says yes to Werner’s request for verdict review

The Texas Supreme Court has agreed to hear the review of a verdict in a death case that is nearly 10 years old.

Last month the court agreed to review the lower court’s verdict that awarded a plaintiff family who sued Werner Enterprises and won more than $100 million in damages.

According to court documents, Werner Enterprises Inc. and driver Shiraz A. Ali frame their appeal as raising six issues: (1) legal and factual sufficiency with respect to the jury’s negligence liability finding against the driver (Ali), (2) legal and factual sufficiency with respect to the jury’s negligence liability findings against the trucking company (Werner), (3) jury charge issues, (4) apportionment issues, (5) admission of five different pieces of evidence, and (6) the jury’s award of future medical care expenses.

According to court records, Trey Salinas was driving a vehicle with Jennifer Blake and her three children on eastbound Interstate 20 near Odessa, Texas on December 30, 2014, during a National Weather Service Winter Storm Warning. Salinas lost control of the vehicle and it crossed the 42-foot-wide grassy median before colliding with an 18-wheeler traveling over 40 miles per hour. Ali was driving the 18-wheeler owned by Werner.

As a result of the collision, seven-year-old Zachery Blake died, his 12-year-old sister, Brianna Blake, suffered a severe traumatic brain injury and was rendered a quadriplegic, and fourteen-year-old Nathan Blake suffered a broken shoulder blade, broken collar bone, bruised lung, and other injuries. Jennifer Blake suffered a mild traumatic brain injury, contusions, a hematoma, and other injuries.

Court documents state that Ali had scored an 8 out of 21 on his most recent evaluation, two weeks prior to the accident and that his trainer was asleep in the truck at the time of the accident.

The case has been in litigation for several years including the lower court ruling in 2018 and a Court of Appeals agreement of the verdict last year which prompted Werner to ask the Supreme Court to intervene.

The date of the hearing before the Supreme Court is set for December.