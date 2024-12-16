Motive’s safety shield: Introducing enhanced roadside assistance for a safer winter season

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Motive has launched Motive Roadside Assistance, a comprehensive 24/7/365 roadside support service designed to improve driver safety and operational efficiency.

According to a company press release, the new service, combined with Motive’s First Responder, strengthens and expands Motive’s comprehensive safety solution by getting drivers the help they need faster, even in remote, hard-to-reach locations. Available through a strategic partnership with Roadzen’s National Automobile Club (NAC), Motive Roadside Assistance connects commercial drivers to more than 75,000 roadside assistance providers across the U.S. and Canada. Motive customers will receive up to 20% discounts on the service, and an additional 5% discount when service is purchased using their Motive Card.

“The holiday season is the most dangerous time of year for drivers, as shown by Motive’s 2024 Holiday Outlook,” the company said in the release. “Report Roads are particularly perilous around Christmas, with a 32% increase in accidents compared to the rest of December and the highest crash rate among all holidays. In 2023, the week leading up to Christmas saw a 10% increase in speeding events, increasing risks for drivers and the need for emergency and roadside support. Additionally, winter weather exacerbates risks, with 65.5% of Christmas collisions occurring on wet or snowy roads.”

Every year, 5-10% of NAC’s commercial vehicles require roadside assistance, and every minute of roadside downtime increases risks to driver safety while reducing fleet productivity. With Motive Roadside Assistance, commercial vehicle operators can now access fast, reliable help when it’s needed most—especially during the holiday season when time lost can mean increased risks and missed opportunities, according to the release.

“While our north star is to prevent collisions by detecting unsafe driving behavior, it is just as important we protect drivers and reduce risk when accidents do happen,” said Jai Ranganathan, chief product officer, Motive. “Whether you need fast emergency support from first responders, or a quick roadside repair to get your driver back on the road, Motive’s complete safety solution quickly delivers the help customers need.”

The release also noted that commercial fleets with heavy-duty vehicles and semi-trucks require specialized, large-scale towing, tire repair, and fuel delivery. By combining Motive’s industry-leading AI technology with NAC’s extensive roadside assistance network that meets the unique requirements of commercial vehicles, fleets can ensure drivers and cargo are protected and operations can run efficiently no matter what happens on the road. Specific offerings include:

Enhanced Safety: Quick response times minimize downtime and keep drivers safe, especially during dangerous weather and heavy traffic.

Fast and Reliable Service: Drivers can request immediate assistance for services including heavy duty towing, jump starts, tire changes, fuel delivery, lock-out assistance, winching, and more. Requests can easily be made directly from the Motive Driver App, with an average call answer time under 20 seconds and service arrival time within 60 minutes.

Extensive Coverage: Nationwide coverage across the U.S. and Canada ensures support for drivers wherever their routes take them.

Cost Savings & No Hidden Fees: Motive customers can expect savings of 15-20% on roadside assistance costs, with additional discounts available for Motive Card users. Customers only pay for services used, unlike other solutions with monthly service fees.

Improved Driver Satisfaction: Knowing they have reliable support reduces stress and boosts morale for drivers on the road.

“Earlier this year Motive launched a first-of-its-kind first responder service for drivers of commercial vehicles that expedites emergency response in the event of a severe collision,” the company said. “The feature ensures drivers receive immediate help when a collision is detected by quickly dispatching emergency services, helping reduce fatalities and severe injuries, and setting a new standard for driver safety.

The release also included a number of statistics from the company.

“Motive’s AI detects 99% of severe collisions within seconds and customers can use its powerful, accurate AI to monitor and protect drivers wherever they are,” the company said. “New AI-powered enhancements to Motive’s Driver Safety product combat driver fatigue, which contributes to an estimated over 90,000 accidents, 800 fatalities, and 50,000 injuries annually. Motive’s AI-powered Drowsiness Detection detects early and late signs of drowsy driving, including frequent yawning and eyes closed. In addition, new Forward Collision Warning AI helps prevent rear-end crashes, which account for 29% of all crashes, by alerting drivers to brake when a driver approaches another vehicle ahead of them too quickly.

Motive customers have access to Roadside Assistance beginning immediately by selecting “Roadside Assistance” within the Driver App. Customers pay only when they use the service and there are no ongoing monthly fees. To learn more about Motive’s industry-leading safety solutions visit: https://gomotive.com/products/driver-safety/.