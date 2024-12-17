Diesel’s free fall in price from a week ago bungees back upward

Much like an afternoon at a trampoline park, what goes down, will eventually come up.

After a deep dive last week, it only took a week for diesel prices to bounce back to a 4-cent increase.

The national price per gallon climbed to $3.494 from $3.458 according to the Petroleum Administration for Defense District. Despite the increase, it is still less than the national price from two weeks ago before the sharp nosedive.

A couple of regions had increased more than the others. The Lower Atlantic rose more than five cents fro $3.432 to $3.487. Meanwhile the Gulf Coast rose from $3.13 to $3.19.

The California region was the only with a significant decline ticking down from $4.623 to $4.597.