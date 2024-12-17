Motorcycle rider hits semi trailer during police chase in Oregon

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore — A police chase in Jackson County, Ore. turned deadly when a biker a semi trailer last Friday.
Oregon State Police report that they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5, near milepost 33, in Jackson County.
The OSP’s preliminary investigation indicated a Jackson County deputy observed a Suzuki GSX-R1000, operated by Chalino Tellez Cortez (19) of Phoenix, traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, however the operator did not stop. The Suzuki struck the trailer of a Peterbilt commercial motor vehicle, operated by Gurjunder Singh (28) of Yuba City Calif. in the fast lane.
Tellez Cortez was declared deceased at the scene, according to authorities.
Singh was not injured.
The highway was impacted for approximately two hours during the on-scene investigation.
OSP was assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Central Point Police Department, Fire District 3, and ODOT.
