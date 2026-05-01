ODOT CCD rolls out new version of Oregon Trucking Online

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation Commerce and Compliance Division is launching an updated version of Oregon Trucking Online, its secure platform for individual carriers and companies to pay taxes, renew plates and get permits 24/7.

“This new, modern look and feel brings an improved user experience for all CCD customers,” said Gian Olsen, project manager. “The enhancements also ensure ADA compliance for accessibility and usability of online content, so all customers can access the services they need.”

Updated Features

The redesign offers a new look, feel and improved user experience for the division’s 45,000 plus active accounts. Changes include:

A modern design: The site is easier to navigate.

A responsive layout: Elements look the same on a desktop computer as a smartphone.

Better readability: High-contrast colors and a clear reading order make content easier to read.

Improved translation: Browser-based translation tools are more accurate.

The updated site has been in the works since April 2024. It mirrors CCD’s external website so customers can smoothly transition between the two and find what they need. The project team gave the sites common architecture, making it easier to update and maintain while reducing calls to analysts for assistance.

Easier Self-Service

“We’ve also made a step-by-step comprehensive user manual covering all transactions available on the site,” Olsen said. “Our hope is that by making self-service and learning more approachable, those who are unfamiliar will learn how easy and secure the new site is to use and become online customers.”

ODOT Commerce and Compliance Division regulates intra- and interstate truck and rail freight in Oregon. Working with freight carriers and partner agencies, CCD is responsible for safety, legal compliance and the collection of funds to maintain Oregon’s transportation system.