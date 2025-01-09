PacLease sets record in location growth, adds 28 new locations in 2024

BELLEVUE, Wash. — PacLease has achieved a significant milestone with the expansion of its franchise network and setting a record in franchise growth in 2024, adding 28 new locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“Fleets appreciate the reliability and high quality of Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks,” said Ken Roemer president of PACCAR Leasing. “Combined with stringent preventive maintenance programs and customized fleet solutions, leasing through PacLease is helping our customers fulfil their business goals.”

New PacLease franchise locations include:

United States

Dobbs Leasing: North Little Rock, Ark.; Pearl, Miss. and Bossier City, La.

Truckworx PacLease: Definiak Springs, Fla. and Gulfport, Miss.

Jackson Group PacLease: Roseburg, Ore.

All Roads Rental and Leasing: Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Riviera Beach, Fla.

Palmer Leasing Group: Greenville, Ohio.

MHC Truck Leasing: Knoxville, Tenn.

GTG Peterbilt PacLease: Quincy, Ill. and Waterloo, Iowa.

Hunter Peterbilt PacLease: Valley Grove, W.Va. and Throop, Pa.

The Pete Store Truck Leasing: Medley, Fla. and Plainville, Mass.

Rihm PacLease: Cloquet, Minn.; Mankato, Minn.; Northfield, Minn.; Owatonna, Minn. Sauk Centre Minn. and Superior, Wis.

Canada:

Location Maska PacLease: St Augustin de Desmaures, QC; Chicoutimi, QC; Shawinigan, QC; Levis, QC and Saint Georges, QC.

TA Management Services: Cornwall, ON

According to a company press release, this past year, PacLease launched a new Franchise Portal, an innovative online platform that provides franchises seamless access to all their lease and rental resources in one centralized hub.

“This enhances fleet management,” Roemer said. “Franchises can access their fleet prognostic information through the portal to predict and prevent component failures, enabling them to proactively manage the fleet — all of which pays dividends to our customers.”

Looking ahead to 2025, Roemer sees a robust market.

“The PacLease network is stronger than ever, offering the broadest network coverage in our history,” Roemer said. “As we near our 45th year in business, PacLease will continue to grow and expand with the locations, technology and experience to exceed customers’ expectations.”