Peterbilt continues support for ATA Trucking U program with second year of sponsorship

By Dana Guthrie -
Peterbilt sponsors American Trucking Associations' Trucking U for second consecutive year, investing in trucking leaders of tomorrow. (Photo courtesy Peterbilt.)

DENTON, Texas   Peterbilt is continuing its sponsorship of the American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) Trucking U program, an educational initiative designed to empower the next generation of leaders through a deep understanding of the trucking industry.

“Trucking U is an important program in advancing the trucking industry and we are excited to continue our sponsorship for a second year,” said Jake Montero, assistant general manager, sales and marketing for Peterbilt. “As industry leaders, we see this as a key opportunity for student development, preparing the next generation for success in the commercial transportation industry.”

According to a company media release, as the exclusive OEM sponsor for the second consecutive year, Peterbilt is dedicated to offering its industry knowledge and leadership, providing meaningful guidance to the 24 select students as they embark on this valuable opportunity in their academic and career paths.

“Peterbilt’s sponsorship of Trucking U reflects the company’s fundamental belief in the importance of education and development, empowering and positioning students to contribute to the future of trucking,” the company said in the release.

As part of Trucking U, students will attend the upcoming ATA Management Conference and Exhibition in Nashville, TN, October 12-15. Peterbilt will display its versatile lineup of conventional and electric vehicles, including the Model 579EV, Model 589 and the last built Model 389. Students will explore these models and learn how Peterbilt leverages technology and innovation. Trucking U students will also network with Peterbilt staff and gather insight about the importance of the trucking industry.

For more information on Trucking U, visit https://www.trucking.org/TruckingU. To learn more about Peterbilt’s expansive truck portfolio, contact your local Peterbilt dealer or visit https://www.peterbilt.com/.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

