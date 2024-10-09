Mack Trucks spotlights Mack Anthem models at ATA’s MCE

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Mack Trucks will feature two Mack Anthem models at the American Trucking Associations (ATA) Management Conference & Exhibition (MC&E) Oct. 12 – 15 at the Music City Center, Nashville, Tenn.

“A Mack Anthem 70-inch Stand Up Sleeper and a Mack Anthem 4×2 Day Cab will be spotlighted at Mack booth No. 13139,” the company said in a media release. “With its sleek aerodynamic design, the Mack Anthem was built for efficiency, comfort and connectivity. The Anthem models in the booth are spec’d with the Mack MP 8 engine and Mack mDRIVE 12-speed automated manual transmission (AMT), boosting fuel efficiency and driver productivity.”

Both vehicles are equipped with Mack GuardDog Connect, a telematics diagnostic and repair solution dedicated to protecting and maximizing customers’ uptime, according to the release. GuardDog Connect monitors a truck’s critical fault codes, instantly diagnosing potential issues and navigating the repair process. The Mack Anthems also feature the Mack ClearTech One emissions system. ClearTech One is a durable and compact exhaust aftertreatment system that delivers near-zero tailpipe emissions.

Specs for the Mack Anthem models displayed in Mack Booth No. 13139 at ATA MC&E include:

Mack Anthem 70” Stand Up Sleeper Model Engine. Mack MP8-445C, 445 horsepower Transmission: Mack mDRIVE 12-speed overdrive AMT Front axle: Mack FXL12.5, 12,500 lb. Features: Air Ride air suspension rated up to 40,000 lbs.; Mack PowerLeash engine brake; Mack GuardDog Connect; Mack ClearTech One.

Mack Anthem 4×2 Day Cab Engine. Mack MP8-415SE, 415 horsepower and 1,650 lb.-ft. torque Transmission: Mack mDRIVE 12-speed overdrive AMT Features: Mack Maxlite 20EZ Gen2 air suspension rated up to 20,000 lbs.; Mack Powerleash engine brake; Mack GuardDog Connect; Mack ClearTech On

For more information about the Mack Anthem model, please visit Mack booth No. 13139 at ATA MC&E, your local Mack dealer or www.macktrucks.com.