Sip, snack and save: Pilot kicks off October with new daily BOGO deals available with myRewards Plus app

By Dana Guthrie -
Pilot introduces new BOGO deals for drivers for October with rewards app. (Photo courtesy Pilot)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Pilot is bringing more value to every in-store visit throughout the month of October with special BOGO deals available with the myRewards Plus app.

“With consumers looking for more ways to maximize savings on everyday essentials, Pilot is offering daily Buy One, Get One (BOGO) deals all month long on a variety of drinks and craveable snacks, available through the myRewards Plus app,” Pilot said in a company media release. “Just in time for drivers heading out on their fall road trips, stocking up for their game day tailgate, or out on their daily commute, these BOGO drink offers include brand favorites like Monster, Pepsi, Gatorade, Smartwater, Celsius, Liquid Death and more. And to sweeten the deals, there will also be weekly discounts on candy like Milky Way and Twix, as well as savory snacks from Quest Bars, Chex Mix, and more.”

According to the release, the October BOGO campaign aligns with Pilot’s ongoing commitment to create exceptional experiences and serve as every driver’s trusty wingman fueling journeys with the upbeat feeling of the open road.

Terms and Conditions available at https://pilotflyingj.com/terms-and-conditions.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

