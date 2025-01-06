PITT OHIO Transportation Group makes strategic move with Sutton Transport acquisition

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The PITT OHIO Transportation Group has reached an agreement to purchase midwest less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier Sutton Transport, effective Jan. 1.

“This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategic vision to enhance service for our customers by increasing shipment density within our footprint,” said Charles (Chuck) Hammel, III, president of PITT OHIO and the PITT OHIO Transportation Group. “Sutton Transport has a strong reputation for excellence, cultivated over many years by the dedication and hard work of the Sutton family. We are deeply appreciative of their contributions to the industry. We are confident that this integration will deliver significant benefits to our customers. We continue to prioritize best-in-class customer service and ensuring damage-free, on-time delivery services. This acquisition exemplifies our commitment to innovation and growth.”

According to a company press release, the strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in the PITT OHIO Transportation Group’s continued growth and commitment to excellence in the transportation industry. In the short term, both Dohrn Transfer and Sutton Transport will operate separately. Eventually, they will integrate into a single operating company, Dohrn LLC, enhancing service, safety, security, technology, and customer experience within the PITT OHIO Transportation Group.

“After thorough consideration, Sutton Transport determined that the PITT OHIO Transportation Group was the most suitable entity to purchase our company, ensuring the interests of both our customers and our employees are protected,” said Cliff Sutton, president of Sutton Transport.

The integration will be carried out in phases, ensuring a seamless transition for customers and employees while maintaining efficient, reliable, and damage-free deliveries with advanced tools for better visibility.

“Over the next several months, we’ll work behind the scenes to align our strengths and prepare for a fully integrated future,” said Robert Howard, president and COO at Dohrn Transfer. “During this time, our focus remains on delivering exceptional service and providing transparency on every step we take in our journey to enhance the customer experience with greater flexibility, reliability, and efficiency. We recognize and appreciate the dedication and hard work of the Sutton family and their team. Their strong reputation for excellence is a perfect match for our values and vision, and we eagerly look forward to uniting under the Dohrn, LLC name to offer unparalleled service to our customers.”

The PITT OHIO Transportation Group, which is comprised of PITT OHIO, Dohrn Transfer Company, Ross Express, and US Cargo, is projected to become the 12th largest Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) carrier in the United States following this acquisition, according to the release.

“As a technology leader with increased density in the Midwest, Dohrn will utilize advanced tools to enhance visibility, efficiency, and reliability throughout our customers’ supply chains,” said Heather Dohrn, executive vice president and CEO at Dohrn Transfer. “By operating as two independent, yet complementary brands during this transition, we ensure a smooth and seamless experience for our customers. From faster and more flexible deliveries to a steadfast commitment to damage-free quality, you can continue to rely on the premier Midwestern service that prioritizes our customers’ needs.”

According to the release, the expansion will enhance the PITT OHIO Transportation Group’s ability to serve a broader range of customers with increased efficiency and reliability. PITT OHIO retained the services of SJ Consulting Group, Inc. to help broker the transaction.

“Our united sales teams will work seamlessly to support our customers, ensuring continuity, expertise, and a single reliable partner for all your inquiries” said Scott Bagley, vice president of sales at Sutton Transport. “This approach guarantees that our valued customers experience a smooth, consistent, and high-quality service throughout this period of change.”