Conversion Interactive boosts executive ranks with new president and COO

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Conversion Interactive Agency has promoted Brian Johnston to president and Erin Young to COO; formerly vice president of Digital Media and vice president of Client Services respectively, Johnston and Young bring decades of experience to their new roles, positioning the company to enhance its impact through innovation, strategic leadership, and cutting-edge technology, according to a company press release.

Kelley Walkup will continue to serve as CEO, emphasizing the critical role of experienced leadership in the company’s success.

“Our market leadership is built on the expertise and dedication of our people, and Brian and Erin have been instrumental in driving our growth for over two decades,” Walkup said. “Their vision and deep understanding of the industry will be pivotal as we navigate the next wave of innovation in the talent acquisition space. I am excited to see the profound impact their leadership will have on our company and the industries we serve in the years ahead.”

Johnston will now lead the company’s vision and road map for delivering the technology, strategy and expertise in talent acquisition for the Conversion team. With almost two decades at Conversion Interactive, Johnston will continue to lead with his unique results-driven approach, which has been critical to the success of Conversion’s clients over the past decade.

“Brian’s ability to fuse strategy, technology and creativity has redefined the way organizations recruit and engage job seekers,” Walkup said. “As president, his leadership will elevate our offerings and propel our organization to new heights.”

Young joined Conversion Interactive 30 years ago and has led the company’s team of account executives in delivering the mind-blowing client experience for over a decade.

“Erin’s leadership has been a cornerstone of our success,” Walkup said. “As COO, she will ensure that the entire Conversion Interactive enterprise operates seamlessly, integrating our technology solutions with the mind-blowing client experience we’re known for.”

Walkup also reflected on the company’s evolution.

“As our company transforms from a traditional full-service advertising agency to a full-service talent acquisition technology provider, having impactful leadership is critical to our success,” Walkup said. “Brian and Erin are two key leaders that will help us grow and sustain our market leadership.”