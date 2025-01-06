Kansas Highway Patrol using air support to spot motorists stranded by winter weather

Several states are still dealing with winter weather and its aftermath.
The Kansas Highway Patrol stated it has sent in Air Support Unit is searching North Central Kansas for stranded motorists.
KSP said via Facebook that road crews are working on the ground to clear the roadways, but “please understand that the roads are still not good for travel.”
If you must travel, please do so with extreme caution. If you are stranded, call *47 to reach KHP Dispatch.
Nebraskas State Police dodged the main hit of the storm, but the state was busy in the cold weather nonetheless, according to a social media post.
“While our friends to the south in Kansas and Missouri got the brunt of the storm, our troopers and dispatchers were busy with weather-related incidents this weekend,” NSP said. “Big thanks to the local crews, tow operators, and Nebraska Department of Transportation for their work.”
Nebraska authorities responded to 55 crashes statewide, and assisted 126 stranded motorists.
The state of Missouri also closed a portion of Interstate 29 before reopening the highway at around 6 a.m. local time while Kentucky also closed a stretch of I-71.
