Ryder earns Military Times’ 2023 ‘Best for Vets’ designation

MIAMI — Ryder System, Inc. has been recognized by Military Times as one of the Best for Vets: Employers.

This is Ryder’s third consecutive year making this top companies list for veterans, according to a news release.

“At Ryder, we take pride in employing members of the veteran community, which is rich with unique work experiences, skills and inherent leadership qualities that make veterans highly valued recruits for a number of positions at Ryder,” said Robert Sanchez, chairman and CEO for Ryder. “It’s a true honor to be recognized as a Best for Vets Employer by Military Times, but more than anything, we are humbled by and proud of the veterans we hire — not only because of their service to our country but also because they provide tremendous value to Ryder and our customers. On behalf of Ryder, I’d like to thank and salute all our veterans for their service and sacrifice.”

In its 14th year, Military Times Best for Vets: Employers rankings are based on the results of a voluntary survey that asks companies about their policies, practices, and benefits for veterans and their families. The survey captures the areas of greatest importance to transitioning service members and veterans when looking for an employer.

Since joining the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Hiring our Heroes program in November 2011, the company has hired more than 14,000 veterans, including more than 350 soldiers who completed the Ryder Pathway Home program. The Ryder Pathway Home program helps ease the transition to civilian life for U.S. soldiers through a twelve-week diesel maintenance technician training course, as well as offering employment opportunities as a Ryder technician upon completion of the training. Veterans interested in Ryder careers can visit Ryder Veterans Jobs, where they can match their skills with open positions at the company.

During the holiday season, Ryder is partnering with the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

Ryder’s commercial rental workforce of more than 1,000 employees across the United States are encouraged to participate in the Toys for Tots Program. Ryder rental employees led by former U.S. Marine and Ryder vice president of rental product management, Evan Dexter, are proud to support the program initiatives centered around delivering toys during the holidays to over 281 million less fortunate children, as well as year-round support to families experiencing challenges and exceptional circumstances.

Ryder also offers military discounts to its customers with its latest program around used commercial vehicles. The company offers 10% off the advertised price of a used vehicle to veterans, active military, and reservists. Visit ryder.com/used-trucks for terms and conditions and to learn more.

In 2015, Ryder launched its Veteran Buddy Program that pairs Ryder employees who are military veterans with new veteran employees.

The program is designed to help ease the transition from military to civilian life, which can be a major challenge for recently separated veterans returning to the workforce. In 2016, Ryder launched the free Ryder Diesel Technician Career Skills Program in partnership with the U.S. Army.

The program trains current active duty military members for placement into a Ryder technician position after military service.

To view the full list of companies recognized by Military Times, visit 2023 Employers – Military Times: Best for Vets.