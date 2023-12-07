Premier Truck Rental announces new chief information officer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Premier Truck Rental (PTR) officials said they have appointed Kelly Genzlinger as the company’s new chief information officer (CIO).

According to a news release, Genzlinger‘s “knowledge of the automotive industry,” her “data-driven mindset and her leadership experience” are the very components that the company believes will advance it with a more innovative focus and technology-enabled strategy.

PTR’s President, Adriene Horn, said, “We’re delighted to have Kelly [Genzlinger] on board as PTR’s new CIO. From the get-go, Kelly had our leadership team thinking critically about our technology stack and looking at how to continuously automate our process and build a technology-enabled strategy. Welcome to PTR, Kelly!

In her new role, the news release says that Genzlinger will “lead PTR’s continuous improvement team, as well as spearhead the implementation of technology, optimize project management efforts, and scale the company’s systems.”

Expressing appreciation for being appointed into the new role, Genzlinger said, “I’m honored to join an amazing Executive Leadership Team at PTR as their CIO and am coming onboard, eager to lead the charge in shaping the company’s digital landscape, enhancing technology capabilities, and fostering innovation that propels the organization forward.”