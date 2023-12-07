DAT launches new fuel card

BEAVERTON, Ore. — DAT Freight & Analytics has introduced the DAT One Fuel Card, powered by OTR Solutions.

In a news release, the company said the new card offers “savings, convenience, valuable expense management tools and no in-network transaction fees.”

It’s accepted at 8,000 locations, has credit or pre-paid solutions tailored for each carrier’s needs and delivers discounts that generate an average savings of 44 cents off the posted cash price per gallon.

“Effectively, DAT One Fuel Card users can reduce operating costs by 7 cents or more per mile, totaling more than $6,000 in annual savings per truck,” according to the news release.

Carriers can access the DAT One Fuel Card through the OTR Solutions mobile app on Google Play and Apple’s App Store. I

The DAT One Fuel Card has other benefits, including:

No transaction fees at in-network locations, including TA Petro, Speedway, AMBEST and more.

Easy trip planning with Fuel Finder on the OTR Solutions app.

Dedicated, in-house support from the five-star OTR Solutions customer success team.

Discounted factoring rates when you bundle the DAT One Fuel Card with OTR Solutions factoring.

“Backed by OTR Solutions, the DAT One Fuel Card gives carriers confidence that their card is funded and will seamlessly deliver the savings they need,” said Mike Weaver, vice president of sales at DAT. “The DAT One Fuel Card is a solution for every carrier. Sign up in minutes and start saving in this fluctuating market.”