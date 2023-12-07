Fremont, Indiana, Kenworth, relocates, expands

FREMONT, Ind. — Palmer Trucks’ commercial truck dealership in Fremont, Indiana, has relocated and expanded to serve the Northeastern Indian trucking industry.

According to a news release, the relocation is at the intersection of Interstate 80/90 and Interstate 69. The expansion includes a service shop for mobile diagnostics and repairs and a warehouse of heavy-duty truck Kenworth OEM and all-makes parts.

“We are excited to expand our regional footprint as a trusted source for commercial trucks, parts and repairs,” said General Manager JD Miller. “Having parts on hand with increased service bay capacity maximizes truck uptime for local and transient customers along I-69 and the Indiana Toll Road. Our skilled technicians are excited to repair trucks in our updated and expanded facility. The energy in the shop is inspiring, and I’m proud of our team.”

A grand opening event is scheduled for March 1, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Local truck drivers, technicians, and business owners are all welcome to join the event, where free lunch will be served, and the chance to win giveaways and door prizes can be won. The days and times of operation for Kenworth of Fremont are weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The new address for the Kenworth of Fremont location is 6503 Old U.S. 27, Fremont, Indiana.

“Palmer Trucks is excited to increase repair shop throughput alongside our customer-facing mobile service diagnostic trucks. This new facility enables our family-owned-and-operated organization to place more trucks back on the road in record time,” Fred Dufour, the regional director of Palmer Trucks, said.

The Kenworth of Fremont location is also a PACLease franchise for the Palmer Leasing Group, where customers can choose from a large selection of vocational work trucks and traditional medium and heavy-duty options.