Ryder System expands cross-border footprint in U.S. and Mexico

MIAMI — Ryder System, Inc. recently announced the opening of its newest logistics operation in Laredo, Texas, and the expansion of its drayage yard in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.
The newly built 228,000-square-foot Laredo multi-client warehouse and cross-dock was strategically built a short distance from the U.S.-Mexico border’s World Trade Bridge, giving truckers and motorists easy access to the facility from both sides of the interstate.
The facility also includes 102 dock doors and room for 143 trailers, and it’s within a six-mile radius of Ryder’s other operations in Laredo, which allows for overflow and pooling of labor and resources for added flexibility, according to a news release.
“If you look at the market, truck border crossing activity between the U.S. and Mexico is up more than 20% annually since the pandemic, as more businesses look to nearshoring to diversify their supply chains and shorten lead times,” said Ricardo Alvarez, vice president of supply chain operations for Ryder Mexico. “The savings from manufacturing overseas can be offset by inventory sitting on ships or in seaports incurring storage fees and, of course, by the product being unavailable to meet demand. With Mexico, you put what you need on a truck and it can be in a final-mile distribution center within days, not months.”
Ryder’s Mexico location manages nearly 250,000 freight movements across the Mexican border each year and supports customers in the automotive, industrial, technology and consumer packaged goods industries. The company also operates 5 million square feet of multi-client, dedicated warehouse and yard space across Mexico.
“While we specialize in fully integrated port-to-door supply chain solutions, our new multi-client warehouse in Laredo is also a good entry point for customers looking for a logistics provider that can help them scale,” said Frank Bateman, vice president of supply chain operations for Ryder. “As our customers’ needs evolve, we can seamlessly transition them into dedicated warehouses and offer a flexible mix of transportation solutions, including integrated dedicated fleets with professional drivers. And, we can provide real-time visibility and collaboration with RyderShareTM technology, so our customers can easily see across their supply chains and take action to avoid costly delays, find efficiency gains, and ultimately, improve resiliency.”
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.