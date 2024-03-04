Ryder System expands cross-border footprint in U.S. and Mexico

MIAMI — Ryder System, Inc. recently announced the opening of its newest logistics operation in Laredo, Texas, and the expansion of its drayage yard in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.

The newly built 228,000-square-foot Laredo multi-client warehouse and cross-dock was strategically built a short distance from the U.S.-Mexico border’s World Trade Bridge, giving truckers and motorists easy access to the facility from both sides of the interstate.

The facility also includes 102 dock doors and room for 143 trailers, and it’s within a six-mile radius of Ryder’s other operations in Laredo, which allows for overflow and pooling of labor and resources for added flexibility, according to a news release.

“If you look at the market, truck border crossing activity between the U.S. and Mexico is up more than 20% annually since the pandemic, as more businesses look to nearshoring to diversify their supply chains and shorten lead times,” said Ricardo Alvarez, vice president of supply chain operations for Ryder Mexico. “The savings from manufacturing overseas can be offset by inventory sitting on ships or in seaports incurring storage fees and, of course, by the product being unavailable to meet demand. With Mexico, you put what you need on a truck and it can be in a final-mile distribution center within days, not months.”

Ryder’s Mexico location manages nearly 250,000 freight movements across the Mexican border each year and supports customers in the automotive, industrial, technology and consumer packaged goods industries. The company also operates 5 million square feet of multi-client, dedicated warehouse and yard space across Mexico.

“While we specialize in fully integrated port-to-door supply chain solutions, our new multi-client warehouse in Laredo is also a good entry point for customers looking for a logistics provider that can help them scale,” said Frank Bateman, vice president of supply chain operations for Ryder. “As our customers’ needs evolve, we can seamlessly transition them into dedicated warehouses and offer a flexible mix of transportation solutions, including integrated dedicated fleets with professional drivers. And, we can provide real-time visibility and collaboration with RyderShareTM technology, so our customers can easily see across their supply chains and take action to avoid costly delays, find efficiency gains, and ultimately, improve resiliency.”