Amwins Underwriting partners with Lancer Insurance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amwins Transportation Underwriters (ATU) recently announced a strategic collaboration with Lancer Insurance Company, the commercial auto division of Core Specialty, to form a new carrier relationship that’s designed to enhance two key trucking programs provided through ATU.

The business will be written on StarStone National Insurance Company paper backed by Lancer’s claims handling, according to a news release.

The two programs include ATU’s Advantage program, which is exclusive through a select group of retail brokers that target motor carriers with up to 25 units and offer forms and coverages designed specifically for the trucking industry. Also included is ATU’s exclusive Environmental Transportation program, which offers coverage for transportation clients handling hazardous materials and bulk environmental commodities.

Lancer has offered specialty insurance solutions to businesses and commercial transportation companies across the United States for more than 35 years, leveraging a network of more than 2,000 broker relationships and offering a broad range of insurance products and services for passenger transportation vehicles, small fleet and owner/operator long-haul truckers, rental vehicles, small-to mid-sized commercial auto and garage businesses, commercial driving schools and commercial explosives manufacturers, distributors, transporters and drilling and blasting contractors.

“We are excited with this new exclusive relationship to provide coverage across ATU’s portfolio of trucking programs,” said Ryan Armijo, president at Amwins Underwriting. “Our strategic relationship supports existing business and also provides a solid platform to grow and develop new business. Lancer focuses on the unique needs of commercial transportation policyholders, and on delivering extraordinary service and support to help them succeed. Together, we are poised to deliver unparalleled insurance solutions to our clients, helping them win.”

ATU is a managing general agency and wholesale insurance brokerage that specializes in the trucking/transportation industry. Since 1957, ATU’s team has provided comprehensive trucking insurance services to short and long-haul trucking operations and now manages a portfolio that includes contractors, limousine operators, environmental haulers and more.