New restrooms for truckers open along Iowa’s I-80

DES MOINES, Iowa — Truck drivers traveling along Interstate 80 through Iowa’s Jasper and Dallas counties will now have new options for restroom breaks.

Iowa State Patrol Commercial Motor Vehicle Unit (ISPCMVU) has opened 24/7 public restrooms at two scale locations.

“It may seem like a small issue to some, but truck drivers know how difficult it can be to find parking and restrooms,” an ISPCMVU Facebook post states. “Our Jasper and Dallas County scale locations along I-80 continue to be a safe place for trucks to park. There is always space available. Now these locations also have 24/7 public restrooms for drivers to use. We hope this makes the truck driver’s life a little easier and more convenient!”

Restroom access for truck drivers — or a lack there of — has been a hot topic in the industry for several years.

On Feb. 13, Reps. Brian Babin, R-Texas, and Jefferson Van Drew, R-N.J., said they were on board with helping to ensure the Trucker Bathroom Access Act passes through Congress and on to the president’s desk for final approval.

The bipartisan bill, HR3869, would ensure truckers have access to restroom facilities when they are picking up or delivering cargo is receiving strong support from some members of the industry.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) said it “strongly supports” the proposal.

“Over 70% of America’s freight is exclusively carried by trucks, yet every single day men and women truck drivers are forced to ‘hold it’ because they aren’t allowed access to the restroom when picking up or delivering freight,” said Todd Spencer, president and CEO of OOIDA. “OOIDA and our 150,000 members thank Representatives Nehls and Houlahan for showing tremendous leadership on this issue and we look forward to working with them and our coalition partners to get this commonsense, bipartisan legislation signed into law.”