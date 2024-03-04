TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Firefighters aid trucker after rig crashes off I-86 flyover in New York

By John Worthen -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Firefighters aid trucker after rig crashes off I-86 flyover in New York
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Firefighters aid trucker after rig crashes off I-86 flyover in New York
This smashed big rig dangles from the Interstate 86 flyover bridge on March 4. The driver was rescued and taken to an area hospital. (Courtesy: John Walczak)

BATH, N.Y. — Fire officials in Bath, New York, rescued a truck driver from their rig after an early-morning accident on March 4 left the semi dangling from an Interstate 86 flyover bridge.

According to Bath Fire Department Assistant Chief David Dowdle, the driver was able to climb out of the truck and onto an aerial unit’s ladder.

They were transferred to an area hospital via ambulance.

The truck was carrying bags of mulch.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

Avatar for John Worthen
John Worthen
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE