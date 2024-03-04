Firefighters aid trucker after rig crashes off I-86 flyover in New York

BATH, N.Y. — Fire officials in Bath, New York, rescued a truck driver from their rig after an early-morning accident on March 4 left the semi dangling from an Interstate 86 flyover bridge.
According to Bath Fire Department Assistant Chief David Dowdle, the driver was able to climb out of the truck and onto an aerial unit’s ladder.
They were transferred to an area hospital via ambulance.
The truck was carrying bags of mulch.
The cause of the crash has not been released.
