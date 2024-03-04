TheTrucker.com
Averitt wins Extensiv’s Powerhouse Award

By Erica N. Guy -
Averitt wins Extensiv’s Powerhouse Award
Averitt was awarded Extensiv's 'Powerhouse Award' at Extensiv Edge's 2023 Customer Awards, according to a press release.

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt Express recently earned Extensiv’s Powerhouse Award for the company’s strategic implementation of analytics.

Extensiv connects brands and 3PLs, such as Averitt Express, together.

The Powerhouse Award is given to organizations that display exceptional gains in productivity, according to a news release.

“We’re honored to receive this award from Extensiv. Their technology has enabled us to enhance inventory efficiency and cut supply chain costs for our shippers,” said Ed Smith, vice president of distribution and fulfillment at Averitt. “Our commitment is to offer customers peace of mind through full visibility, control and accuracy.”

With Extensiv Edge, Averitt was able to reduce its 2023 labor costs by 25% through Extensiv’s innovative analytics. This resulted in the savings of a remarkable 60-picking hours per day.

This technology provides shippers with a single point of contact to simplify their supply chain management and support over 3 million square feet of inventory staging space,” the news release states. “By combining trusted transportation services with a relentless pursuit of innovation and shaping cutting-edge solutions within the Extensiv software ecosystem and beyond, Averitt continues to set industry standards.”

Erica N. Guy

