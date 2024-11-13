Schneider launches new intermodal service between the Southeast U.S. and Mexico

— GREEN BAY, Wis. Schneider is set to launch a new Intermodal service providing continuous rail service between points in Mexico and Texas and points in the Southeastern United States.

“This represents a major leap forward in our industry combining the best-in-class service of two renowned railroads, and it will transform the intermodal landscape,” said Jim Filter, Schneider executive vice president and group president of Transportation and Logistics. Our customers can now enjoy unparalleled efficiency and reliability in their supply chains.”

According to a company media release, service on the new route will begin in December. The lane is a result of recently announced connection between CSX Corp. and Canadian Pacific Kansas City.

“It will be especially useful for shippers looking to diversify their transportation solutions and support and fortify nearshoring strategies,” Filter said.

According to the release, as strategic customer of both CSX and CPKC, Schneider will provide this competitive advantage to shippers, who have traditionally relied on over-the-road transport in the Southeast. The service is a testament to the dynamic collaboration between CSX, CPKC and Schneider.

“This new service will connect growing markets in Mexico and Texas with Florida and Georgia. Unlike truck transportation on this Southeast-Mexico cross-border route, intermodal service with CPKC provides a seamless, efficient border crossing, eliminating potential delays and exposure to freight loss,” the company said in the release.

According to the release, service highlights include:

Industry-leading service: CSX and CPKC are both excellent service providers with long track records of providing solutions with truck-like transits.

Enhanced security: CPKC maintains unmatched security for cross-border rail shipments. Clearing customs in-transit and avoiding a hand-off at the border eliminates stops in route that can expose freight to theft.

Reliable transit: Experience consistent, truck-like daily transit between the Southeast and Mexico. CPKC's proprietary Laredo train bridge crossing has been the only intermodal service unaffected by shutdowns at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Superior sustainability: Schneider's intermodal solutions offer a 62% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to Tier 5 truckload transportation.

Maximized payload: Increase payload and savings by 10% or more with Schneider's lightweight, company-owned equipment and specialized heavy-haul permits.

Industry expertise: With a robust presence and over 30 years of experience in Mexico, Schneider is the cross-border expert shippers can trust.

“By leveraging the strengths of our combined networks, we are able to provide customers with unparalleled efficiency, reliability and security in their supply chains,” said Kevin Boone, CSX executive vice president and COO Kevin Boone. “This service strengthens our commitment to delivering sustainable, innovative transportation solutions that support the evolving needs of our customers.”

The release noted that the new service is also a major step toward Schneider’s ambitious sustainability goal of doubling its Intermodal size, significantly reducing carbon emissions and promoting greener logistics solutions.

“This new interchange we are establishing with CSX is going to provide new competitive services and solutions to customers like Schneider, reaching additional rapidly growing markets,” said John Brooks, CPKC executive vice president and CMO. “By providing more efficient options and routes for Schneider’s current and future customers, we are bringing new capacity to supply chains and taking trucks off the road. Our team is excited to create this truck-competitive service with Schneider and to expand on our shared success.”