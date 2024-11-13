Sunset Transportation wins prestigious award for women-friendly workplace

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Sunset Transportation (Sunset), a third-party logistics (3PL) provider has been recognized as a 2024 “Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation” by Women in Trucking Association’s (WIT) official magazine, “Redefining the Road.”

“As a woman in this industry, a mom to daughters, and a second-generation CEO of a privately held, family-founded organization where leadership truly has the influence to shape the culture of an organization, there is nothing more important to me than continuing to foster an inclusive and flexible workplace environment,” said Lindsey Graves, Sunset Transportation CEO.

According to a company press release, Sunset was recognized for having a corporate culture that promotes a gender-diverse workplace that aspires to attract and retain more female talent. Over 55% of Sunset’s executive leadership are women, including its CEO, CCO, and three vice residents. Across the organization, 46% of Sunset’s total workforce are women.

“We’ve designed our company to include benefits that enhance the work experience for women and offer opportunities for career growth. I’m incredibly proud and honored to, once again, be recognized by WIT as a top company for women in the transportation and logistics industry,” Graves said.

Sunset was also a WIT 2023 Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation honoree. Furthermore, two members of its female leadership have received recognition over the past several months: CCO Tracy Meetre was honored as a 2024 Women in Supply Chain recipient, while vice president of Strategic Accounts Jill Gross was recognized as a Leading Woman in Logistics recipient.

“With company culture focused on work-life balance for employees and high-touch service for customers, Sunset’s leaders take pride in providing a comprehensive and competitive salary and benefits package that includes full benefits, a 401(k) match and tuition reimbursement,” the company said. “Sunset also offers its employees work-from-home flexibility, wellness stations, and paid paternity leave to accompany robust maternity perks.”