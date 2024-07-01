Schneider named PepsiCo’s Asset Sustainability Carrier of the Year for third consecutive year 

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Schneider National Inc., has once again been selected as the PepsiCo Asset Sustainability Carrier of the Year for the third consecutive year, according to a press release.

“We are honored to be recognized by PepsiCo for our continued commitment to sustainability,” said Erin Van Zeeland, chief commercial officer, group senior vice president and general manager of logistics for Schneider. “As we continue to drive our industry forward, we are privileged to collaborate with other leaders like PepsiCo who share our vision for a greener future. Together, we’re not just reducing emissions; we’re crafting a legacy of responsibility and innovation for a healthier planet.”

For over two decades, Schneider has worked closely with PepsiCo, achieving significant milestones in sustainable transportation. Notably, Schneider became the first third-party carrier to transport zero emission shipments for PepsiCo globally last year. Since then, the company has successfully completed nearly 800 shipments for PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay North America division using its battery electric vehicle (BEV) fleet in Southern California.

Last year, Schneider debuted its fleet of nearly 100 BEVs, including 92 Freightliner eCascadias and two Lonestar S22 terminal electric tractors. Since then, the company has surpassed 4 million zero emission miles of customer freight hauled.

The company also opened a large-scale charging depot at its South El Monte Operations Center in California, which features 16 350 kW dual-corded dispensers, allowing 32 trucks to be charged simultaneously.

Growing its BEV fleet is a key aspect of Schneider’s long-term commitment to move goods as efficiently as possible and emit less CO2. The company is proudly already 90% of the way to its 2025 goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 7.5% per mile and aims to reduce CO2 emissions per mile by 60% by 2035.