Multi-vehicle accident in Florida involving semi-truck leaves 4 dead 

By Dana Guthrie -
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Four people are dead, including a 7-year-old boy, after a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 northbound in Indian River County, Fla. on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

At approximately 2:15 a.m. EST, a 2009 Toyota Camry, driven by a 37-year-old Miami woman, rear-ended a 2001 Suzuki Vitara, driven by a 40-year-old Miami woman, in the northbound lanes. 

Moments later, while the vehicles were stopped on the highway, a 2012 Dodge Journey with six people inside, including four children under the age of ten, slammed into the Vitara. 

The drivers of the Camry and Vitara got out of their cars to help the people inside the Journey. A semi-truck, driven by a 63-year-old Miami man, crashed into the Journey, which then caused a chain-reaction wreck with the other vehicles. 

The drivers of the Camry and Vitara were struck and killed, and one person was thrown from the Journey. 

Following that crash, a 2022 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by a 27-year-old Canadian man, smashed into the Camry. 

In addition to the drivers of the Camry and Vitara, a 7-year-old boy and 40-year-old woman, both from Palm Bay in Brevard County, who were inside the Dodge Journey died in the accident. 

Six people were taken to the hospital, including a 2-month-old boy, 5-year-old boy, and 9-year-old girl in the Journey. The conditions of the other victims have not been released. 

