TAC Insight names new investors, board members  

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — TAC Insight, developer of the Fast-Weigh cloud platform for bulk material sales and logistics, has announced a new strategic investment from industry veterans John Chaney and Norbert Orth.

“We have had a long relationship with John and Norbert over the years and have great respect for their industry knowledge and proven track record in scaling software companies within the construction tech sector,” said TAC Insight President, Mike Mendiola.

According to TAC Insight, with over 50 years of experience in construction technology and software, the investors will bring executive leadership to help accelerate Fast-Weigh’s growth and scale its operations to address industry demand.

Based in Seattle, Wash., Chaney was previously co-founder and President of Dexter+Chaney, a construction-based ERP accounting platform.

Orth is CEO of Beck Technology, the leader in pre-construction software. Prior to Beck Tech, Orth was President of Dexter+Chaney and subsequently COO of Viewpoint, serving the construction industry with accounting and project management solutions.

“We see tremendous synergy with John and Norbert’s experience with heavy civil and construction material companies through their work at Dexter+Chaney and eventually at Viewpoint,” said TAC Insight COO, Steve Rasmussen. “Many of the same companies that utilize Fast-Weigh to run their bulk material operations also leverage Viewpoint’s ERP platform, incorporating both best-of-breed solutions for material sales and logistics from our platform and core financial tools from Viewpoint.”

TAC Insight reports significant growth in recent years, highlighted by the release of several new Fast-Weigh products, including a revamped browser-based Scale Ticketing Application, an Asphalt Silo Loadout module, and a new In-Yard Loader App, among others. As the company continues to attract new customers, its leadership looks forward to collaborating with the new investors to build more innovative cloud software tools for the bulk material sales and transportation sector.

“I’ve witnessed firsthand the excellent software and growth Fast-Weigh has brought to market in the bulk material segment since I joined the board three years ago,” Orth said. “John and I look forward to joining on with TAC Insight to help realize the exponential growth and continued success they are capable of achieving.”

Both Chaney and Orth will serve on the board of directors.