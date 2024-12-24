TCA asks public to vote on Highway Angels of the Year; top 3 to be recognized at convention

Today marks the opening of public voting for the prestigious TCA Highway Angels of the Year award and the organization has posted has of the finalists stories to and can cast a a vote.

According to the TCA, the annual awards program will take place at TCA’s 2025 Annual Convention this March 15 – 18 in Phoenix, Ariz. and will recognize three professional truck drivers who have demonstrated exceptional courage and courtesy on the nation’s roadways.

This year, five outstanding finalists have been selected, and the public is invited to cast their votes to determine the top three drivers who will be crowned TCA Highway Angels of the Year.

The TCA would also like to express its thanks to program Presenting Sponsor, EpicVue, and Supporting Sponsors, DriverFacts and Northland Insurance.

To read each Highway Angel Story and place your vote, click here.