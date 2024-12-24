TheTrucker.com
TCA asks public to vote on Highway Angels of the Year; top 3 to be recognized at convention

By Dana Guthrie -
Voting is open for the 2025 TCA Highway Angel of the Year award. (Photo courtesy TCA)

Today marks the opening of public voting for the prestigious TCA Highway Angels of the Year award and the organization has posted has of the finalists stories to and can cast a a vote.

According to the TCA, the annual awards program will take place at TCA’s 2025 Annual Convention this March 15 – 18 in Phoenix, Ariz. and will recognize three professional truck drivers who have demonstrated exceptional courage and courtesy on the nation’s roadways. 

This year, five outstanding finalists have been selected, and the public is invited to cast their votes to determine the top three drivers who will be crowned TCA Highway Angels of the Year.

The TCA would also like to express its thanks to  program Presenting Sponsor, EpicVue, and Supporting Sponsors, DriverFacts and Northland Insurance.

To read each Highway Angel Story and place your vote, click here.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

