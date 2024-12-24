TTA recognizes Averitt as a leader in safety and clean diesel innovation

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt was recognized with multiple awards at the 94th annual Tennessee Trucking Association (TTA) Convention, highlighting the company’s commitment to safety and sustainability.

“We are grateful to the Tennessee Trucking Association for these honors,” said Barry Blakely, president and chief operating officer at Averitt. “These awards reflect the dedication of our associates and encourage us to keep raising the bar for safety and sustainability in the industry.”

According to a company press release, Averitt received the 1st Place LTL Carrier Safety Award in the category of 15,000,000 miles and greater, as well as the 2nd Place Truckload for Hire Carrier Safety Award in the category of 7,000,000 miles and greater. In addition, the company was honored with the Clean Diesel Leadership Award for its continued efforts in reducing emissions and promoting environmental stewardship.

“Averitt’s focus on safety and environmental responsibility is supported by investments in advanced technology, ongoing associate training, and a fleet equipped with fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles,” the release said.

For more information about Averitt’s Sustainability or Safety initiatives, visit Averitt.com/Safety or Averitt.com/Sustainability