Transflo adds to its technology portfolio, acquires RMJ Technologies’ telematics assets 

TAMPA, Fla. – Transflo has announced its acquisition of RMJ Technologies’ telematics assets.

“Transflo is excited to acquire a business growing at double-digits annually and that provides leading telematics technology solutions to the government sector,” said Transflo CEO Renee Krug. “We continue to grow organically and through acquisitions to provide innovative solutions focused on customer priorities today and into the future.”

RMJ Tech specializes in fleet optimization services and is a fast-growing technology company serving government agencies and public companies in North America. Transflo will acquire RMJ Tech’s telematics business, allowing the company to expand its footprint in the private and public sectors of transportation.

This strategic acquisition aligns with Transflo’s ambition to expand the reach of its industry-leading technology into markets such as the government sector, while continuing to deliver service and solutions to its existing customers.

Over the years, both Transflo and RMJ Tech have been successful in serving both the private and public sectors due to their ability to provide innovative telematics solutions that address the unique and complex challenges faced by fleets. According to both companies, these solutions enhance operating efficiency, improve safety, increase fleet visibility and minimize environmental impacts.

“As RMJ Tech has grown, we sought a partner that will take the business, and our customers, to the next level,” said RMJ Tech CEO Jerome Toliver. “Transflo has proven to be the ideal acquirer, given their strong executive team, long-standing market leadership, and commitment to customer driven innovation.”