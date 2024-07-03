Jenson named as DMC Insurance Driver of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — DMC Insurance has named Rob Jensen of Fremont Contract Carriers, Inc., as the 2024 DMC Driver of the Year.

“Rob is an excellent driver in all aspects,” said VP of Safety for Fremont Contract Carriers, Trey Novotny. “He is safety conscious, professional, timely and a mentor to new employees. His continual dedication to maintaining safe roadways is evident over his long tenure with Fremont Contract Carriers.”

According to DMC, the award is presented annually to identify and celebrate the best-in-class drivers of DMC’s customers. The judging committee scores nominees based on their driving record, leadership within their organization and service to their community and the trucking industry.

Jensen was unanimously selected as the winning driver by a committee comprised of trucking industry experts. The award and accompanying prize package will be presented to him during an appreciation event that DMC and FCC will hold to honor Jensen. Representatives from DMC Insurance, along with Jensen’s fellow drivers and staff, will be invited to attend to recognize Jensen and celebrate his achievements.

“While all the candidates were impressive, Rob’s long history of safe driving and mentorship to new drivers set him apart,” said DMC. “He has been a professional driver for over 40 years and accumulated more than five million accident-free miles, four million of those miles being driven during his long tenure with Fremont Contract Carriers. Rob’s focus on professionalism and safety is evident through his six victories in the Nebraska State Truck Driving Championships, 23 years of recognition awards from the Nebraska Presidential Safe Driving Club, and 27 years as an ATA Safe Driver Club award winner.”

Jensen and his wife Annett, also a professional driver, have devoted decades to helping other FCC drivers prepare and train to compete in the NE State Truck Driving Championships, a competition that promotes friendly competition, skill and safety tests and remarkable vehicle control. He has also completed the peddle run for the charitable organization Wreaths Across America three times. His focus on safety and ongoing support of the trucking industry represents precisely the type of candidate DMC aims to honor through this award.

“We were extremely impressed with the caliber of drivers that were nominated by our insureds,” said DMC. “Each and every one deserves recognition for their hard work, safe driving, and commitment to the trucking industry. Thank you to all nominators who took the time to submit a candidate and share their stories.”