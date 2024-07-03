ATA National Accounting and Finance Council announce new leadership 

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations National Accounting and Finance Council has named Melissa Ruby, Director of Finance and Corporate Controller for Melton Trucks Lines, Inc., and Juli Dorrough, Vice President of tax at J.B. Hunt, will serve as the Chair and Vice Chair of NAFC, respectively.



“This is a year of growth for the NAFC,” Ruby said. “We have a strong board with a focused vision to provide more value to our membership through timely content, added CPE opportunities and leadership programs. We are working to develop NAFC Podcasts and other outreach programs through various channels. I am excited by the opportunity to lead this group and to grow our membership and conference attendance. See you in Tampa next June.”

Tom Stewart, CFO of Peninsula Truck Lines, completed his one-year term as Chair and will now serve as NAFC’s Immediate Past Chair.

“I am excited for the future of the NAFC,” Dorrough said. “The board is committed to ensuring the NAFC is a quality resource for our members to learn about important issues in accounting, finance, tax and insurance. The board will continue its work to improve channels of outreach to our members, including CPE opportunities, membership growth, networking and the Young Leaders program. I look forward to seeing everyone next June in Tampa.”

NAFC creates value for its members through education, research, professional interaction and technical assistance regarding finance, accounting tax and risk management issues impacting the trucking industry. The council also conducts surveys and develops industry best practices where appropriate. Fleet members include chief financial officers, tax, accounting and risk management professionals. Supplier members include industry providers of tax, finance, accounting, insurance and legal services. The NAFC annual meeting offers CPE credits required by tax and accounting professionals and networking opportunities.



“Given the rapidly evolving challenges for trucking, NAFC’s role in preparing, informing, and connecting current and future finance leaders has never been more important,” Stewart said. “The professionals who participate in NAFC’s programs are fully engaged and equipped to handle this accelerating pace of change, and I am excited for what the future holds for our membership and our industry. It was an honor to lead NAFC over the past year, and I look forward to supporting the success of Melissa and Juli as they take our organization into its next chapter.”



Ruby joined Melton in 2010 and serves as the director of finance and corporate controller and as a corporate officer. Spearheading all things accounting, she manages relationships with lenders, handles compliance reporting, oversees financial reporting and tax requirements, streamlines processes and optimizes internal controls. She is experienced in accounting for complexities of multinational organizations. Expanding into a strategic role, she has aided the company in transitioning into an employee-owned ESOP company. She has implemented FMV accounting in existing companies and completed a Quality of Earnings study.



Dorrough has over 30 years of experience in many areas of tax compliance and audit management, including state and federal corporate income tax, sales/use tax, property tax, state excise taxes, federal/state payroll taxes and equity compensation. Prior to joining J.B. Hunt Transport, she held positions with a regional trucking company and a national accounting firm.