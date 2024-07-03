New Member of the Month announced by Women in Trucking Association

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) recently announced Megan Junker as its July 2024 Member of the Month. Junker serves as the product director for electric vehicles at PACCAR Parts, a division of PACCAR.

A release issued recently stated Junker fully immersed herself in the industry’s operations, from the trucking fleets to product marketing.

“Her journey in the trucking industry is a testament to its possibilities and growth,” the release stated. “She has poured her heart and soul into her career in outside sales, fleet and dealer support, and product marketing, demonstrating a genuinely inspiring passion. Her enthusiasm for learning anything she could about the industry led her to dedicate herself to participating in the Technology and Maintenance Council (TMC) and the TMC Leaders of Tomorrow Program. She feels the field is infectious because of the products she represents and their crucial economics.”

WIT said in its release that Junker” also loves that what she’s doing is making a difference, not only within the trucking industry but also by inspiring women who aspire to be in the industry or are already in it. Junker wants women interested in the trucking industry to know that, in her personal experience, women are a robust support system.”

“Perhaps because we are not always the majority in the room, we understand what it is like not to be the majority. Therefore, we really support each other by bringing each other into the middle. We have the empathy to support each other,” Junker said. “What has made this industry so successful is its ability to adapt and evolve. Electrification is a new opportunity to continue that evolution.”

Junker’s advice to women aspiring to join the trucking industry is simple yet powerful, encouraging them to stay true to themselves, believe in their abilities, and never let anything hinder their passion. This emphasis on support and mentorship will reassure and comfort the audience.

“The Women In Trucking organization is not just a supportive network, but a lifeline of professionals who are rooting for each other’s success,” she said. “It truly highlighted how impactful having a female mentor benefited me. Her being there for me has inspired me to be there for other women.”

Junker holds a BA in marketing from St. Bonaventure University and an MBA from Ohio University. She enjoys spending time with her fiancé and doing service work in her spare time. She is enthusiastic about outdoor activities such as gardening, backpacking, skiing, and snowboarding.