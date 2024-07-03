U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized marijuana worth millions

LAREDO, Texas — The Office of Field Operations officers seized marijuana that was worth over $5.1 million in street value last month.
On Sunday, June 23, 2024, the officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge by U.S. Customs and Border Protection conducted a second inspection on a 2009 International tractor hauling commercial shipments.
“Frontline officers at the World Trade Bridge demonstrated exceptional effort in successfully disrupting this drug smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This large drug bust is a prime example of the efficient targeting strategies utilized in the cargo environment to help combat the flow of narcotics seeping into our communities.”
The driver was a 38-year-old Mexican citizen accompanied by a 33-year-old Mexican citizen.
During the seizure, officers discovered 98 packages totaling nearly 2,400 pounds or $5,198,328 street value of marijuana. The narcotics and the tractor-trailer were taken for evidence, and both subjects were arrested. Special agents from the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) are investigating the seizure.
